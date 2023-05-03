Riley County to hold groundbreaking ceremony for North County EMS Station

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County residents are invited to the groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the new North County EMS Station.

Riley County officials said residents are invited to celebrate the construction of the new Emergency Medical Services Station in Leonardville. The ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8 located at 506 E. Barton Rd. in Leonardville, Kan.

Riley County officials said Commissioners, EMS staff, and a representative from Schultz Construction will be present for the ceremony and photo opportunity. Staff and officials from Leonardville, Riley and Randolph are also invited to participate.

Riley County officials said the new EMS station will house a full-time staff ambulance and crew. The building will include an apparatus bay, sleeping rooms, office, kitchen, commons area, and storage. Riley County hired Schultz Construction, Inc. of Manhattan to build the facility designed by Anderson Knight Architects of Manhattan.

Riley County officials said the total budget for the project is $866,875.

Construction is estimated to be complete by September.

