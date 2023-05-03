Retiring superintendent honored with award, named commencement speaker

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Retiring Manhattan-Ogden superintendent Marvin Wade has been honored with a prestigious award and named the commencement speaker for K-State’s College of Education.

Kansas State University announced on Wednesday, May 3, that Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 superintendent Marvin Wade has been named the 2023 recipient of the Dan and Cheryl Yunk Award for Excellence in Educational Administration from the College of Education.

K-State noted that the Yunks were both exemplary teachers and administrators throughout their careers in USD 383. The award was established in their honor to recognize the importance of administrators in establishing learning environments.

Along with the distinguished award, the University indicated Wade has been named the commencement speaker for the College of Education.

“Dr. Wade embodies many of the same outstanding attributes Dan and Cheryl possessed as administrators, and that’s why he is not only the perfect recipient of the Yunk Award but also our ideal commencement speaker,” said Debbie Mercer, dean of the College of Education.

Before he arrived in the Little Apple in 2016, officials said Wade was a superintendent in Marshalltown, Iowa, for eight years and in Weld Co., Co., for eight years before that. Other positions include assistant superintendent, director of instruction and special services and principal. He earned his doctorate in educational leadership from K-State in 1995 as he served as a principal at Clay Center.

Currently, K-State said Wade serves on the Council for Public School Improvement Steering Committee, the Kansas Association for Conservation and Environmental Education Board of Directors, the Institute for Personalized Learning Advisory Committee and the Youth Empowerment for Success Fund Advisory Board. He is also a member of the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art Advisory Council, the Community Liaison Group for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility and the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Board.

Since he arrived in Manhattan, the University said Wade has been invited to speak at annual conferences for the Kansas Association of School Boards, Kansas Association for Career & Technical Education, Kansas Association of School Business Officials, United School Administrators of Kansas and the Kansas Multi-Tiered System of Supports Symposium.

K-State noted that Wade has set his retirement for this summer following a rewarding and successful carer in educational administration.

