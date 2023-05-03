Patrick Mahomes continues to stay busy this off-season
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The next event Patrick Mahomes will be at is the Kentucky Derby.
.@Chiefs MVP @PatrickMahomes will call Riders Up for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 3, 2023
Paralympian gold medalist and Louisville Native Oksana Masters will call for Riders Up for the Oaks on Friday. pic.twitter.com/PXbBvIXOoI
Mahomes will call “Riders Up” for the 149th running for the Kentucky Derby to get the jockeys and horses in position.
