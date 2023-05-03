Patrick Mahomes continues to stay busy this off-season

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The next event Patrick Mahomes will be at is the Kentucky Derby.

.@Chiefs MVP @PatrickMahomes will call Riders Up for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.



Paralympian gold medalist and Louisville Native Oksana Masters will call for Riders Up for the Oaks on Friday. pic.twitter.com/PXbBvIXOoI — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 3, 2023

Mahomes will call “Riders Up” for the 149th running for the Kentucky Derby to get the jockeys and horses in position.

