Patrick Mahomes continues to stay busy this off-season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field with his wife, Brittany,...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field with his wife, Brittany, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The next event Patrick Mahomes will be at is the Kentucky Derby.

Mahomes will call “Riders Up” for the 149th running for the Kentucky Derby to get the jockeys and horses in position.

