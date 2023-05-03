PARS holds human trafficking education event to teach others the warning signs & save others

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To save and protect others from human trafficking, Prevention and Resiliency Services, or PARS, held a meeting Tuesday morning to teach others how to determine whether someone is in danger and what to do.

The executive director of STARS — Stop Trafficking and Reject Slavery — and Washburn University professor, Dr. Sharon Sullivan, is the lecturer at Tuesday’s event. Dr. Sullivan shared with the crowd the potential warning signs of human trafficking and what the community can do to fix that, but she also shared who is the most vulnerable to being trafficked.

For example, Sullivan says that anyone who lacks food or shelter may be at a much higher risk of being exploited by some who will take advantage of the necessities they need.

“One of the most important things I encourage people to think about is to look for vulnerabilities because when people are vulnerable, they are vulnerable to exploitation as well,” said Dr. Sullivan. “So, if you don’t have food, you are vulnerable to someone exploiting you. You are vulnerable to someone giving you food and then demanding sex in exchange for that. Or a safe place to stay tonight, and then demanding sex or labor in exchange for those kinds of things. Any time you see people who are vulnerable in that way, you know they are at high risk of being victimized.”

Dr. Sullivan has even heard on occasion from others who don’t believe trafficking is happening in our state when in reality, Kansas is no different from other states.

“That is what I hear all the time,” said Dr. Sullivan. “I hear ‘it’s not happening in Topeka. It is not happening in rural communities in Kansas,’ but the fact is that our victim service agencies are serving human trafficked victims — both victims and survivors of sex trafficking as well as labor trafficking. Part of it is because we are right here in the Midwest. Everything goes through the Midwest on our trucks. It is the same with people. We have the power to change people’s lives because when we see something and say something, we can save people.”

According to Dr. Sullivan, the federal government estimates about 1-and-a-half million U.S. citizens are trafficked in the United States. Nonetheless, Sullivan says everyone can help by filling blessing boxes in their local communities, donating to the local domestic violence shelters, and continuing to educate themselves and others around them about human trafficking.

