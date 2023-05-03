Officials search for 4 suspects after teen jumped in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A case has been opened after a teenager in Manhattan was jumped and injured by four suspects.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that on Tuesday, May 2, officials were called to the 2200 block of Green Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated battery.

When officials arrived, they said a 15-year-old boy reported a 17-year-old, an 18-year-old and two other unknown men had punched him multiple times and had stomped on his head while he was on the ground.

RCPD said the extent of the victim’s injuries remains unknown. They did not say whether or not the teen was taken to a local hospital and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD immediately at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

