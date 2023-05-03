NOTO Chalk Walk & JR Juggles Celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Arts & Entertainment District will host its annual ‘Chalk Walk’ May 5, 6 & 7. The public is invited to draw chalk art on the sidewalks of NOTO. Saturday May 6 NOTO will also host a celebration for Jerry Loney, known for 40 years as JR Juggles. The recognition of Loney’s 40 years entertaining local crowds will take place on the stage at Redbud Park, 2-3pm.

