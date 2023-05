TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold ‘NAMIWalks Kansas’ in Topeka Saturday May 20 at Topeka West High School.

The walk begins at 10am. The goal is to raise money to help NAMI continue its efforts to provide mental health care services and resources across Kansas. For more information or to register, visit www.namiwalks.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.