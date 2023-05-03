Military Relations Committee hosts luncheon with Garrison team

By Joseph Robben
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Military Relations Committee held its monthly luncheon at the Four Points by Sheraton in Manhattan today.

Garrison Commander Colonel Michael Foote was the speaker at today’s lunch as he talked about the economic impact that Fort Riley brings to the Flint Hills. Foote said that the Big Red One are the lifeblood of Fort Riley and are a big part of the community.

”Money that comes in for my Garrison team to be able to provide the infrastructure for them to do training but also the barracks and the housing and those different aspects another big piece of that is the medical that comes in and take care of those families. We got great medical facilities but we also don’t have enough capacity on post and so a lot of our soldiers and families go off post which then provides funding into the local medical resources across the Flint Hills,” said Foote.

Foote said they bring about $1.8 billion into the Flint Hills region but it’s the relationships that make an impact on the community.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Richard King
Topeka man behind bars after child found beaten over the weekend
Authorities are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in a Cancun resort.
KU sorority student found deceased in bed identified
Amanda Reid
Traffic violation leads officers to discover drugs on Topeka driver
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms

Latest News

Senators Roger Marshall, M.D., Jerry Moran (KS), James Lankford (OK), Markwayne Mullin (OK),...
Senators lead the charge to strike down Biden’s lesser prairie chicken listing
NAMI Walks Kansas preview
NAMI Walks Kansas preview
Washburn Softball's Marrit Mead celebrating a homerun against Central Missouri MIAA Tourney
Central Missouri beats Washburn Softball
K-State men's golf
Kansas State men’s golf punches ticket to NCAA Tournament
More than 3,000 people were expected to attend Wednesday’s consecration ceremony for the new...
Large crowd turns out for Immaculata church building consecration Wednesday in St. Marys