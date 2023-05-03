Military Relations Committee hosts luncheon with Garrison team

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Military Relations Committee held its monthly luncheon at the Four Points by Sheraton in Manhattan today.

Garrison Commander Colonel Michael Foote was the speaker at today’s lunch as he talked about the economic impact that Fort Riley brings to the Flint Hills. Foote said that the Big Red One are the lifeblood of Fort Riley and are a big part of the community.

”Money that comes in for my Garrison team to be able to provide the infrastructure for them to do training but also the barracks and the housing and those different aspects another big piece of that is the medical that comes in and take care of those families. We got great medical facilities but we also don’t have enough capacity on post and so a lot of our soldiers and families go off post which then provides funding into the local medical resources across the Flint Hills,” said Foote.

Foote said they bring about $1.8 billion into the Flint Hills region but it’s the relationships that make an impact on the community.

