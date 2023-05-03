Meth, marijuana found in Horton home land couple behind bars

Jeremy Green, Charlott Erickson
Jeremy Green, Charlott Erickson(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The discovery of methamphetamine and marijuana during a search warrant has landed one couple behind bars.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, officials with the Brown Co. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 310 E. 7th St. in Horton.

Officials with the Horton Police Department and Kickapoo Police Department aided in the investigation. During the investigation, meth, marijuana, grinders, needles, syringes, pipes, torches, bongs and more were seized as evidence.

Evidence found in a Horton home on May 2, 2023.
Evidence found in a Horton home on May 2, 2023.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)

As a result, two suspects were arrested. Charlie Green, 45, and Charlott Erickson, 33, both of Horton, were booked into the Brown Co. Jail on possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both remain behind bars with no bond listed.

