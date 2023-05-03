Manhattan woman arrested after traffic stop finds drugs, Shawnee Co. warrants

By Sarah Motter
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Manhattan was arrested after officials in Manhattan allegedly found methamphetamine during a traffic stop which led them to discover warrants issued for the driver out of Shawnee Co.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, officials stopped a vehicle driven by Nichole Costley, 39, of Manhattan, near the intersection of S. 5th and Houston St.

During the stop, officials said Costley gave a fake name as they allegedly found methamphetamine in Costley’s possession.

Officials noted that Costley was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and interference with law enforcement. She was issued an $8,000 bond.

Costley was also jailed on her warrants out of Shawnee Co. for possession of opiates and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a $3,500 bond for this instance.

RCPD indicated that Costley is no longer behind bars as bail has been posted.

