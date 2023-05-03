LPD urges witnesses of fight involving high schoolers, gun to report encounter

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department(LKPD)
By Sarah Motter
May. 3, 2023
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lawrence have urged any witnesses of a fight near Free State High School that involved students and a gun to report the encounter.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, the Lawrence Police Department announced that officials were on the scene of an incident at Free State High School and urged anyone who witnessed the events to contact it immediately.

LPD did attempt to assuage parents’ worries and said that students are safe and the scene remains secure.

Officials indicated that a fight broke out near the school that involved students and another individual. A firearm was involved, however, no one was shot. One person is in custody.

During the incident, LPD said witnesses ran and they need those who saw the fight unfold to call dispatch at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.

LPD noted that this is an active investigation and more information will be provided once it is known.

