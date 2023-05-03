Leavenworth man sentenced for threatening police with sword

Lonnie Bailey Jr.
Lonnie Bailey Jr.(Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to more than three and a half years in prison for threatening police with a sword in December.

The news comes via Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

A judge ordered 56-year-old Lonnie Bailey Jr. to serve 43 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. That is 3.58 years. He will receive credit for the 152 days he has already served.

Bailey was arrested on Dec. 3, 2022, while officers were on patrol near W. 7th and Chestnut streets in downtown Leavenworth.

Officers said Bailey had a large sword in his hands. When they ordered him to drop it, he got agitated and started yelling at them.

According to court documents, at least one officer approached him with “his service weapon in hand at the low and ready position.”

As officers approached, he unsheathed his sword while yelling and taking a fighting stance. After unsheathing the sword, he raised it above his head and approached the officers.

Eventually, he put the sword back in its sheath and said, “Shoot me, punk!” seven times while officers continued with their verbal commands.

Bailey ultimately threw the sword and was taken into custody.

“This is a case where officers need to be prepared for any situation,” County Attorney Thompson aid. “There are obvious issues going on, but our paramount concern is the community and our officers.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Justice Cox
Topeka man arrested for murder after investigation into Christmas crash
Shamar Pennington, Alexis Smith
Arrest made after Kohl’s theft investigation, another following separate attempt
FILE
Woman found deceased among rubble of Melvern house fire
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms

Latest News

FILE
Drivers hospitalized after failure to stop causes South-Central Kan. highway crash
Justice Cox
Topeka man arrested for murder after investigation into Christmas crash
FILE
Collision with ditch, barbed wire fence leaves Great Bend woman hospitalized
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Officials search for information after shooting victim dropped off in S. Lawrence
FILE
Kansas man pronounced dead by medical staff after truck vaults over dry creek