Leaders meet about the role of innovation in supporting global food systems

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann and Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee Glenn “GT” Thompson met today with Farm Journal Foundation and leaders from Kansas State University for a discussion on opportunities to advance agricultural research and development in the 2023 Farm Bill.

Katie Lee, Farm Journal Foundation’s Vice President of Government Affairs, moderated the panel discussion with the Congressmen along with Dr. Ernie Minton, Kansas State University’s Dean of the College of Agriculture; Ambassador Gregg Doud, former Chief Agricultural Negotiator with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and currently the Vice President, Global Situational Awareness and Chief Economist at Aimpoint Research; and Farm Journal Foundation’s Kansas Farmer Ambassador Tyler Lund. The event focused on how agricultural innovations being uncovered at the university and other research institutions can mitigate global hunger and malnutrition.

“The chairman said innovation would lead this farm bill and we got to keep innovating as an industry you look at the production of agriculture today versus 100 years ago versus 20 years ago the amount of food that was able to grow given the acres, less moisture, we do it better than anyone in the world and we need to make sure America continues to lead in innovation and agriculture moving forward,” said Mann.

The global food system is under significant pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, extreme weather events, and supply chain challenges. Global hunger is at unprecedented levels, and high food costs are putting a strain on consumers both in the U.S. and around the world.

Agricultural research conducted at Kansas State University and other institutions around the U.S. is helping to make our food system more resilient – enabling farmers and livestock producers to produce more food with fewer resources. Agricultural research like that being conducted in Kansas is absolutely vital to feed the growing global population, and this year’s Farm Bill discussions provide a timely opportunity to support innovation.

“We need to shoot for simplicity and not complexity so that farmers and ranchers can not only navigate applying for these programs but that there easier to execute, they’re easier to administer and were going to have to lean in on that but it’s the right thing to do this is 2023,” said Thompson.

Congress is currently discussing the next Farm Bill, which provides a timely opportunity to support agricultural research and development and help ensure that global food systems remain resilient in the face of increasing challenges. Chairman Thompson said some food waste occurs at schools, a factor he believes can be reduced.

“I think there a lot of individuals and entities out there in the private sector that are interested in addressing food waste and so in the spirit of a good public-private partnership we all need to be working and getting together to reduce that waste,” said Thompson.

According to the World Food Program, as many as one in ten people worldwide are affected by hunger. Chairman Thompson said research conducted at land grant universities is critical to securing U.S. security which he equates to national security.

“I think America has all the right things to be a leader in food production we usually always have been a leader in helping address food insecurity but without farmer security, there’s no food security and that’s what were up against right now we need both farm and food security,” said Thompson.

In addition to the panel, participants joined a roundtable lunch discussion hosted by Kansas State University President Dr. Richard Linton and toured some of the university’s research facilities.

