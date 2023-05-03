Lawrence responds to destruction of remnant prairie from broadband herbicide application

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Nature lovers in Lawrence are heartsick and angry about the fate of a 6,000-year-old prairie filled with rare wildflowers.

The city sprayed the whole thing with herbicide.

On Tuesday, a group of residents gave the city commission a piece of their mind and -- for the first time since the discovery of the damage -- the director of the department responsible admitted it was a mistake.

A remnant prairie is a grassland undisturbed by European settlement, a place that has existed since the Ice Age without being plowed or harvested. The one that was sprayed sits behind the Prairie Park Nature Center.

“Every step you take in the prairie right now is a loss of many species,” explained botanist and ecologist Courtney Masterson, walking through the area.

The prairie hyacinth was drooping when it should be standing tall. “If you can imagine a towering spike of blue wildflowers covered in pollinators,” she said, describing how it would normally look.

Naturalist Ken Lassman discovered the damage over the weekend. “It was a gut punch,” he said.

He’s been coming to the 5-acre oasis weekly for decades. Tuesday afternoon, he was joined by Masterson and others.

“We’re here to document herbicide damage,” Masterson explained. “That means getting out here as fast as possible to try to record a species list before the herbicide has taken its ultimate toll, turning these plants to dust, essentially.”

She said many of the species cannot be resurrected with seeding because the seeds don’t exist.

The city issued a news release on Monday saying it sprayed the area the previous Thursday to kill noxious weeds as required by state law. The release seemed to be defending what was done.

“Our plan was developed partially in response to this, as well as to assist in minimizing the impact of noxious weeds and other invasive species,” it read. “This was also implemented in part due to the increase of noxious weeds as a result of reduced burning during the COVID pandemic with concerns expressed regarding respiratory impacts.”

Critics noted that previous treatments had been targeted, not broadband.

“It’s like saying there’s crime in a city and then burning the whole city down,” Lassman remarked.

Ten residents took to the podium at Tuesday’s city commission meeting. They were upset not just by the potentially irreversible damage to the area, but by the lack of accountability. They asked how the city defended killing precious plants in the name of eradicating weeds that threatened those plants.

“Who is going to take full responsibility for this terrible action?” one woman asked.

The commissioners had no response. They rarely respond to comments on topics that, like this one, are not on the agenda.

As they began moving to their consent agenda, Derek Rogers asked if he could interrupt to read a statement. He is the executive director of Lawrence Parks and Recreation

“I and my staff are also upset about the damage that was done at Prairie Park Nature Area last week with the spraying of herbicides,” he began. “This was a departmental error, and we will conduct a thorough review of what happened. We will hold staff accountable if there was any intentional violation of policy.”

He said he’s examining whether the department needs to do any additional training or make revisions to policy and is reaching out to “accredited regional experts” for assistance in determining how the department can better manage native prairies in the city’s parks.

“As the director and for the department, I offer my sincere apology to the community for the damage we have done to this area, and we promise to do better,” he concluded.

He added that the department will do what it can to restore the landscape.

Lassman and others who see the area as sacred will be watching.

“We’re going to sit with this prairie,” he said. “We’re going sit with this prairie and we’re going to watch it through its illness, and we’re going to pray for its survival and, as much as we can, help it back on its feet -- whatever is left.”

