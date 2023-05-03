Lane man accused of meth distribution following search warrant

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lane man has been accused of distributing meth in Franklin Co. following the execution of a search warrant.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, May 2, officials with the Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Cedar St. in Lane.

Officials noted that the search warrant followed a lengthy investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine from a home in the area. As a result, Chris Laughlin, 46, of Lane, who is already a registered drug offender for sales, was arrested.

Laughlin was booked into the Franklin Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a simulated controlled substance with intent to distribute
  • Possession of meth
  • Possession of felony drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia
  • No drug tax stamp.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard King
Topeka man behind bars after child found beaten over the weekend
Authorities are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in a Cancun resort.
KU sorority student found deceased in bed identified
Amanda Reid
Traffic violation leads officers to discover drugs on Topeka driver
A five-vehicle collision Tuesday morning slowed traffic on southbound US-75 highway near N.W....
5-vehicle crash slows traffic on North Topeka highway
13 NEWS visited the area after 3 p.m., shortly before most of the units left the scene....
SNCO authorities block Southwest Topeka road during day-long situation

Latest News

E15 fuel
Emergency summer E15 waiver set to save Kansans money at the gas pump
FILE
Gas prices in Kansas hover around $3.33 ahead of summer vacations
Midday in Kansas
Stormont Vail Health is participating in an American Heart Association initiative to improve...
Stormont Vail Health participates in initiative to improve heart failure care