Lane man accused of meth distribution following search warrant
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lane man has been accused of distributing meth in Franklin Co. following the execution of a search warrant.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, May 2, officials with the Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Cedar St. in Lane.
Officials noted that the search warrant followed a lengthy investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine from a home in the area. As a result, Chris Laughlin, 46, of Lane, who is already a registered drug offender for sales, was arrested.
Laughlin was booked into the Franklin Co. Jail on:
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of a simulated controlled substance with intent to distribute
- Possession of meth
- Possession of felony drug paraphernalia
- Possession of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia
- No drug tax stamp.
