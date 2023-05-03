Lane man accused of meth distribution following search warrant

LANE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lane man has been accused of distributing meth in Franklin Co. following the execution of a search warrant.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, May 2, officials with the Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Cedar St. in Lane.

Officials noted that the search warrant followed a lengthy investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine from a home in the area. As a result, Chris Laughlin, 46, of Lane, who is already a registered drug offender for sales, was arrested.

Laughlin was booked into the Franklin Co. Jail on:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of a simulated controlled substance with intent to distribute

Possession of meth

Possession of felony drug paraphernalia

Possession of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia

No drug tax stamp.

