KU student selected for prestigious postgraduate technical assistant program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A University of Kansas accounting student was selected for a prestigious postgraduate technical assistant program.

University of Kansas announced that student Carson Morrow has been selected for the PostGraduate Technical Assistant Program with the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB). GASB is an independent organization that establishes accounting and financial reporting standards for U.S. state and local governments.

The GASB holds the program twice a year and selects four students nationwide for each of its summer and winter cohorts. Morrow will begin his yearlong assistantship in July.

University of Kansas said to be considered for the program, students must be nominated by an accounting faculty member and have an outstanding academic record. Candidates also must demonstrate excellent communication skills and have completed coursework that provides a comprehensive understanding of accounting theory and practice.

Director of KU’s Master of Accounting program Alee Phillips shared a comment about Morrow’s accomplishment.

“Carson is an amazing person and the first student in our program to be selected for such a prestigious opportunity,” said Phillips. “His experience at the highest level of governmental accounting standard-setting in the United States will unlock new possibilities for him and for future KU accounting students.”

University of Kansas said as a postgraduate technical assistant, Morrow will be highly involved with GASB’s accounting standards-setting process and will learn about the roles of preparers, auditors and users of financial information. Postgraduate technical assistants are assigned major agenda projects or short-term practice and implementation issues, depending on needs, and attend relevant board and task force meetings.

Morrow is from Dodge City and received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the School of Business in 2022. He will graduate with his Master of Accounting in May 2023.

Morrow shared a comment about the accounting program at KU and the GASB postgraduate technical assistant program.

“The School of Business and accounting program both hold a very special place in my heart,” Morrow said. “Without the knowledge, support and guidance of our incredible faculty or the camaraderie and friendship of my classmates, participating in this program would not be possible.”

Last year Luke Kennedy, a 2022 graduate, was the first KU student to be selected as a postgraduate technical assistant for the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB). Morrow’s selection marks the first among KU students for the GASB’s program.

