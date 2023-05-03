Kevin McCullar Jr. invited to NBA Draft Combine

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Jayhawk defensive specialist will soon be able to showcase his talents even more.

Kansas wing Kevin McCullar has received an invite to the 2023 NBA Draft Combine.



Arguably the best perimeter defender in the class, @Kevin_McCullar did it all for the Jayhawks this season averaging 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, and 2.0 STL’s, all while guarding the opposing teams… pic.twitter.com/H4gPLg77ws — NBA Draft Dude 🤙 (@CoreyTulaba) May 2, 2023

McCullar transferred from Texas Tech last year and joined Kansas for one lone season. Bill Self emphasized how much he wants McCullar to come back since he has one more year of eligibility.

He finished the season averaging 10.7 points, seven rebounds, 2.4 assists, two steals per game while shooting 44 percent from the field. MuCullar was fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding and steals.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.