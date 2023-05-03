Kevin McCullar Jr. invited to NBA Draft Combine

By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Jayhawk defensive specialist will soon be able to showcase his talents even more.

McCullar transferred from Texas Tech last year and joined Kansas for one lone season. Bill Self emphasized how much he wants McCullar to come back since he has one more year of eligibility.

He finished the season averaging 10.7 points, seven rebounds, 2.4 assists, two steals per game while shooting 44 percent from the field. MuCullar was fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding and steals.

