Kansas has one of lowest drug use rates in region, only after Nebraska

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas has one of the lowest rates of drug use in the region, only after Nebraska.

With National Prevention Week underway and yearly drug overdose deaths in the U.S. rising to more than 103,500, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, May 3, it has released its report on the States with the Biggest Drug Problems.

To find which states may be more addicted than others, WalletHub said ti compared all 50 across 20 key metrics that range from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws.

The report ranked Kansas 22nd overall with a total score of 49.17. This was the second lowest in the region. It ranked 27th for drug use and addiction, 24th for law enforcement and 13th for drug health issues and rehab.

The only state in the region with a smaller drug problem than Kansas was found to be Nebraska, which ranked 46th overall with a total score of 35.95. It ranked 48th for drug use and addiction, 20th for law enforcement and 29th for drug health issues and rehab.

Oklahoma had the third-largest connection to drugs in the region as it ranked 9th overall with a total score of 55.34. It ranked 15th for drug use and addiction, 28th for law enforcement and 3rd for drug health issues and rehab.

Missouri came next as it ranked 6th overall with a total score of 57.99. It ranked 21st for drug use and addiction, 6th for law enforcement and 8th for drug health issues and rehab.

Lastly, Colorado had the largest drug issue in the region with a rank of 5 and a total score of 58.22. It ranked 17th for drug use and addiction, 4th for law enforcement and 17th for drug health issues and rehab.

The report also found Colorado had the fifth-highest percentage of teenage drug users as well as the second-lowest percentage of teens who were offered, sold or given drugs on school property. Colorado also had the fifth-highest percentage of adult drug users.

Meanwhile, Nebraska was found to have the fewest number of overdose deaths per capita while Oklahoma had the fifth-highest percentage of adults with unmet drug treatment needs.

The locations with the highest amount of drug use are as follows:

New Mexico West Virginia Washington, D.C. Louisiana Colorado

The states with the lowest amount of drug use are as follows:

Hawaii Utah Florida Minnesota Idaho

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.