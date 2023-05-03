Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Another Jayhawk will be finding a home in the near future.

BREAKING: Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per a source. #KUbball pic.twitter.com/BWXUREpmFm — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) May 3, 2023

The Redshirt freshman Cuffe played in two games for Kansas, totaling just six minutes while not scoring a point on two field goal attempts after tearing his PCL and MCL.

The former four-star combo guard is from Harlem, NY and attended Blair Academy. He had 17 other offers, one of them included Kansas State.

