Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. enters transfer portal
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Another Jayhawk will be finding a home in the near future.
BREAKING: Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per a source. #KUbball pic.twitter.com/BWXUREpmFm— Michael Swain (@MSwain247) May 3, 2023
The Redshirt freshman Cuffe played in two games for Kansas, totaling just six minutes while not scoring a point on two field goal attempts after tearing his PCL and MCL.
The former four-star combo guard is from Harlem, NY and attended Blair Academy. He had 17 other offers, one of them included Kansas State.
