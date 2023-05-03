Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. enters transfer portal

Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. drives during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. drives during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburg State Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Another Jayhawk will be finding a home in the near future.

The Redshirt freshman Cuffe played in two games for Kansas, totaling just six minutes while not scoring a point on two field goal attempts after tearing his PCL and MCL.

The former four-star combo guard is from Harlem, NY and attended Blair Academy. He had 17 other offers, one of them included Kansas State.

