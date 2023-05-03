Kansas Golf headed to NCAA Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - For the seventh straight season, KU men’s golf is going dancing.

The Jayhawks are headed to the NCAA Regionals in Norman, Oklahoma beginning May 15 and going through May 17 as the No. 10 seed.

Alabama, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Duke, LSU, North Florida, Colorado, Kansas, North Carolina Wilmington, Louisiana, Princeton and Arkansas-Pine Bluff are all the teams in Kansas’ region.

Texas Tech and Oklahoma are the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in this region so some familiarity for Kansas.

The top five teams in the regional will advance to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk, which begins May 26.

