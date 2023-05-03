K-State playing old Big 12 for in first Bill Snyder Classic

Kansas State's Taylor Lauterbach (41) celebrates with her team after defeating Washington State...
Kansas State's Taylor Lauterbach (41) celebrates with her team after defeating Washington State in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 3, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats have this game circled on their calendar.

“We are excited to play in the first Bill Snyder Classic,” said head coach Jeff Mittie per a release. “Coach Snyder has meant so much to Kansas State University, Manhattan and St. Joseph, Missouri. We are honored to take part in this game.”

Legendary former K-State football coach Bill Snyder was born in St. Joseph and lived there through his graduation at Lafayette High School. He was a 2021 inaugural member of the St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame and has remained involved with future enshrinement ceremonies as he presents the Snyder Women of Impact Award on an annual basis.

Kansas State will play Missouri Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. in St. Joseph, Missouri at the Civic Center.

