K-State lands big transfer portal target
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang and company strike again.
According to On3 Sports’ Joe Tipton, North Texas transfer Tylor Perry has committed to Kansas State.
NEWS: North Texas transfer Tylor Perry has committed to Kansas State, he tells @On3sports.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 3, 2023
Averaged 17.3 PPG this past season while shooting 41% from three.
Story w/ quotes: https://t.co/SZpWWezCkc pic.twitter.com/yDQTEeuls1
Perry averaged over 17 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per contest and shot 41 percent from three last season. The Mean Green won the Men’s NIT Championship.
It’s Time #EMAW💜 pic.twitter.com/hSbTrg2aL7— TylorPerry (@TimarPerry) May 3, 2023
According to Perry, he and assistant coach Jar Dowling know each other when Dowling was a coach at North Texas and that’s what Perry said sold him on going to K-State.
Here’s a little more background on Perry:
Tylor Perry's resume:— Ryan Gilbert (@GPCRyanG) May 3, 2023
2023 Conference USA Player of the Year
2023 NIT Champion
2023 NIT Most Outstanding Player
2022 Conference USA Sixth Man of the Year
2021 NJCAA DI National Champion
2021 NJCAA National Tournament MVP
