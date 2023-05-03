K-State lands big transfer portal target

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang and company strike again.

According to On3 Sports’ Joe Tipton, North Texas transfer Tylor Perry has committed to Kansas State.

Perry averaged over 17 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per contest and shot 41 percent from three last season. The Mean Green won the Men’s NIT Championship.

According to Perry, he and assistant coach Jar Dowling know each other when Dowling was a coach at North Texas and that’s what Perry said sold him on going to K-State.

Here’s a little more background on Perry:

2023 Conference USA Player of the Year

2023 NIT Champion

2023 NIT Most Outstanding Player

2022 Conference USA Sixth Man of the Year

2021 NJCAA DI National Champion

