K-State lands big transfer portal target

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang and company strike again.

According to On3 Sports’ Joe Tipton, North Texas transfer Tylor Perry has committed to Kansas State.

Perry averaged over 17 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per contest and shot 41 percent from three last season. The Mean Green won the Men’s NIT Championship.

According to Perry, he and assistant coach Jar Dowling know each other when Dowling was a coach at North Texas and that’s what Perry said sold him on going to K-State.

Here’s a little more background on Perry:

