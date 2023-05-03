Jeff West students simulate crashes to raise awareness against drunk driving

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Jeff West High School got a first-hand look at the potential consequences of drunk driving Tuesday.

The students say seeing the actual ramifications is an effective deterrent against drunk driving.

“It’s important because we’ve lost students in car accidents, and a lot of students drink and drive after parties,” Lauren Crotinger said.

“When someone tells you not to drink and drive they’re not really paying attention to you because they don’t care as much,” Ian Campbell said. “When you show them something like this it gives them more of an idea of ‘Wow, I should not do this.’”

Jefferson County first responders helped with the simulation as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.