Iowa couple charged with leaving child behind on a trip to Kansas City

Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa- (CNN Newsource) - According to CNN affiliate KCCI an Iowa couple accused of leaving their 7-year-old behind while on a road trip to Kansas City has been charged.

Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford, 31 and Jacob Morrill, 30 of Des Moines reported the boy missing upon returning home to Iowa - saying he wandered from their car at a gas station on their way to a funeral in Kansas City May 1st. While meeting with police about the boy a good samaritan reported they’d found him off a busy road near by at 12:30 in the morning.

Police said the parents’ recollection then changed, saying they wondered if they’d left their child in a Des Moines park before driving to Kansas City.

The couple has been charged with child endangerment, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 7-year-old and other children in the couple’s custody are now staying with relatives.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

