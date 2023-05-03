Investigation into multiple Topeka property crimes ends with man’s arrest

Vashawn Fitzpatrick
Vashawn Fitzpatrick(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into multiple property crimes around the Capital City has ended with one man behind bars.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, May 1, at the end of an investigation into a series of property crimes at multiple locations around the Capital City in April and May, a suspect was identified as Vashawn M. Fitzpatrick, 35, of Topeka.

Officials said they found Fitzpatrick in the 400 block of SW 33rd St. and arrested him. He has five previous convictions in Kansas.

Vashawn was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Burglary
  • Theft of a firearm
  • Theft between $1,500 and $25,000
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement
  • Theft between $25,000 and $100,000 from a motor vehicle

Vashawn remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond for the final two counts and a $50,000 bond for the rest. He has a court appearance set for 2 p.m. on July 27.

