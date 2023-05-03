Investigation into multiple Topeka property crimes ends with man’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into multiple property crimes around the Capital City has ended with one man behind bars.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, May 1, at the end of an investigation into a series of property crimes at multiple locations around the Capital City in April and May, a suspect was identified as Vashawn M. Fitzpatrick, 35, of Topeka.

Officials said they found Fitzpatrick in the 400 block of SW 33rd St. and arrested him. He has five previous convictions in Kansas.

Vashawn was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Burglary

Theft of a firearm

Theft between $1,500 and $25,000

Interference with law enforcement

Criminal possession of a weapon

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement

Theft between $25,000 and $100,000 from a motor vehicle

Vashawn remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond for the final two counts and a $50,000 bond for the rest. He has a court appearance set for 2 p.m. on July 27.

