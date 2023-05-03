Holton high schoolers paint the town to raise awareness for mental health

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Mental health touches all of our lives in some way. Brenda Quigley hopes to raise awareness after a tragedy occurred in her family.

“Our youngest son Damon died by suicide on January 19th, 2021. He was 13. He chose for whatever reason not to tell us that he was having any struggles with his mental health. He chose not to ask for help,” Quigley said.

Now Brenda is devoted to sharing her story to help others through Damon’s Purpose.

“It’s kind of become my mission and my passion to talk to especially teenagers, anyone really, but especially teenagers, just to let them know that there’s help available. There’s no reason that they can’t ask for help. That the thoughts that we had in the past, that we shouldn’t talk about mental health, those are outdated.”

In an effort to spread awareness through the community, Holton high schoolers took to the streets on Wednesday.

“1 in 5 children, or teens, a year go through mental health crisis and this really brings out to help with. I have gone through hardships, everyone in the school, everyone has gone through something and it’s important to reach out to get that help,” said high schooler Rylie Doran.

Students say the want to let people who might be struggling with their own mental health know that it’s okay not to be okay.

“I feel like if you’re struggling in a dark time, I feel like it’s important to know that there’s people there to support you and that you’re not the only one,” said Holton high school student Landri Dieckmann.

Brenda hopes these messages will encourage anyone who passes by and sees them.

“I hope that I can reach one person, just one person who needs to see the message. And so my hope is that someone who is driving down this beautiful square here in Holton, Kansas and having a bad day will see that these kids took time out of their day to write these messages of encouragement and that maybe, maybe it changes the life of someone who sees them.”

