HARVESTERS to distribute 40,000 pounds of free food at KNI

food pantry distribution
The Town and Country Christian Church and the HARVESTERS Community Food Network are sponsoring a 40,000 pound food distribution drive-thru event on May 4.(WBAY)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A food bank and local church give back to the community and look to help those in need with a twenty-ton food distribution drive-thru.

Sponsored by the Town and Country Christian Church and the HARVESTERS Community Food Network, 40,000 pounds of fresh and nutritious food will be distributed at the Kansas Neurological Institute on Thursday, May 4.

The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Identification is not required. Distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the east entrance of the Kansas Neurological Institute — off 21st St. and Randolph.

If you are interested in receiving food, event sponsors say to go to the stop light at the intersection of SW 21st and Randolph, then turn south and follow the signs.

Volunteers are needed for the event and should arrive at 8:30 a.m. Any volunteer requesting food will receive it.

