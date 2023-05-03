Governor Kelly announces $30 million program to increase high-speed internet access

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced $30 million toward a new program to increase high-speed internet availability.

Governor Kelly announced the new program aims at helping Kansas communities that lack high-speed internet. The Lasting Infrastructure and Network Connectivity (LINC) program will provide $30 million in competitive funding opportunities to build the infrastructure needed for more homes and businesses to access broadband.

Governor Kelly shared a comment about the new program.

“This investment builds on my administration’s commitment to bring critical high-speed internet to every corner of the state,” said Governor Kelly. “These funds will ensure that reliable internet is available regardless of location so every Kansan can participate in the global economy.”

Governor Kelly said the LINC program aims to reduce internet service costs, increase availability, and improve user performance. LINC will provide opportunities for increased adoption of the internet by focusing on funding for the following:

  • Broadband infrastructure enabling end-user locations with a minimum of 100/20 Mbps speeds.
  • Internet Exchange Point facilities to improve the overall internet access service quality for all Kansans.
  • Middle Mile infrastructure to reduce overall costs in delivering broadband to end-users.

Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland commented about the LINC program.

“This new program helps to deliver on our promise to connect all Kansans,” Toland said. “As we continue to lead the nation in business development, robust broadband becomes even more critical for attracting new businesses and workers to the state.”

Governor Kelly noted entities eligible to apply for the LINC program include internet service providers, political subdivisions, tribal governments, cooperatives, and non-profit organizations. Projects in higher-cost, rural areas are eligible for greater public matches to encourage providers to build out otherwise financially unviable areas. Projects submitted to the Capital Projects Funds program can be considered for these awards.

Governor Kelly said the Kansas Office of Broadband has been holding meetings across the state to solicit feedback for its five-year broadband access strategic plan. Listening sessions across the state have highlighted the need for continued investment in broadband.

Broadband Development Director Jade Piros de Carvalho shared a comment about funding for the program.

“Many have shared their frustration about a lack of access to high-speed internet that is crucial to remote work and precision agriculture, among other needs,” Piros de Carvalho said. “We are excited to put these dollars to work to bridge gaps in broadband service.”

The Broadband Office will have an informal webinar regarding the LINC program at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 4. To register, click HERE.

Governor Kelly noted more information about the LINC program is available at kansascommerce.gov/linc. Additional details about federal broadband efforts are available at AffordableConnectivity.gov and InternetforAll.gov.

