Good Kids - Students make & market pet toys to help shelter animals

By David Oliver
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Indian Hills Elementary school are making pet toys to help benefit shelter animals.

Students in the ‘Paws & Claws’ club make snuffle-mats for dogs and pom-pom toys for cats. They sell the toys for $20. When one is sold, they donate the same to Helping Hand Humane Society. The club uses the money to buy more supplies to make more toys to sell and donate. If you’d like to order one of their products, email teachers Hanna Kemble (kemblhan@usd437.net) or Stephanie Harsin (harsiste@usd437.net).

