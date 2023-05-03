Emporia Police “do not buy jewelry from anyone selling it from a car”

FILE
FILE(Jack and Dick's Pawn Shop)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police have warned residents to beware of jewelry sold out of cars in the area as they are not what they seem.

The Emporia Police Department says it has received multiple reports of a group that sells gold rings out of expensive-looking cars.

EPD noted that these individuals claim to sell rings that are valued at $2,000 or more. However, they are actually worthless.

Emporia Police have warned residents not to buy jewelry from anyone selling it from a car.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard King
Topeka man behind bars after child found beaten over the weekend
Authorities are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in a Cancun resort.
KU sorority student found deceased in bed identified
Amanda Reid
Traffic violation leads officers to discover drugs on Topeka driver
A five-vehicle collision Tuesday morning slowed traffic on southbound US-75 highway near N.W....
5-vehicle crash slows traffic on North Topeka highway
13 NEWS visited the area after 3 p.m., shortly before most of the units left the scene....
SNCO authorities block Southwest Topeka road during day-long situation

Latest News

Jeremy Green, Charlott Erickson
Meth, marijuana found in Horton home land couple behind bars
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita...
Ascension Via Christi hospitals earn ‘A’ for safety from Leapfrog Hospital Safety
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery
FILE
Manhattan woman arrested after traffic stop finds drugs, Shawnee Co. warrants