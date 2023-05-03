Emergency summer E15 waiver set to save Kansans money at the gas pump

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new E15 emergency waiver for the summer is set to save Kansas drivers money at the pump as officials look to steer clear of 2022′s record-breaking prices.

On Wednesday, May 3, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that the Environmental Protection Agency granted her request to allow the sale of E15 products during the summer through an emergency waiver. E15 is a blend of gasoline and 15% ethanol.

“I am pleased that the EPA has taken the necessary steps to lower costs for Kansas families at the pump this summer and to protect our fuel supply,” Gov. Kelly said. “With inflation still burdening our families and workers, it is essential that Kansans have a less expensive alternative fuel option to get to work, drive their kids to school, or travel across our great state.”

Gov. Kelly noted that the move will help prevent a potential fuel shortage and save Kansans money.

“We appreciate Governor Kelly’s commitment to allowing Kansans access to E15 during the summer 2023 driving season,” Renew Kansas Biofuels Association President and CEO Ron Seeber said. “Our association appreciates her support of the renewable fuels industry.”

Kelly indicated that current estimates show that E15 is about 25 cents cheaper per gallon than E10. The EPA allowed for the sale of this type of fuel during the summer of 2022 as record-breaking inflation also broke wallets at the pump. Meanwhile, fuel supplies were also put at risk by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The Governor said the 2022 action saved Americans at least $57 million in fuel costs and helped prevent potential shortages.

“Folks are already dealing with high costs right now, and this emergency waiver lowers the cost of gas while also supporting local agricultural producers and reducing our country’s dependence on foreign oil supply,” Representative Sharice Davids (KS-03) said. “This is the right move in the short term, but I’ll continue focusing on lowering costs in the long term as well.”

Kelly noted that the emergency waiver went into effect on May 1.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.