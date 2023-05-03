Drivers warned of minor delays on Old 77 as new portion constructed

GEARU CO., Kan. (WIBW) - As a new portion of Old U.S. 77 in Geary Co. is constructed, drivers have been warned of minor delays in the area.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Tuesday, May 16, Ebert Construction will close Old U.S. 77 which provides access to Fort Riley’s Parker Gate.

KDOT noted that drivers can use about a quarter-mile of the newly constructed intersection to the north to access the new alignment of Old 77. Drivers should expect minor delays as the new portion is completed.

The Department indicated all work on this project is expected to be completed in October, weather allowing.

KDOT has urged all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

