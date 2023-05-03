Congressman LaTurner hosts free career fair with over 2,000 job openings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas representative hosted a free career fair that contained over 2,000 employment opportunities from over 50 Kansas employers.

U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) hosted a free career fair on Wednesday at Agriculture Hall at Stormont Vail Events Center.

LaTurner shared his thoughts before the event.

“Helping Kansans re-enter the workforce is key to growing our economy and strengthening small businesses across our state,” said LaTurner. “I want to thank all the businesses that have signed up, and I look forward to helping Kansans get back to work!”

Many industries were present at the career fair, including law enforcement, healthcare, food services, government, manufacturing, military, and more. Initially announced with over 1,600 job openings from over 40 employers, the numbers grew following the announcement.

LaTurner was pleased with the event’s outcome.

“We want folks to get out and find a job. And there are some folks that are employed — but maybe not in the right fit. So this is an opportunity for a lot of different folks to come out here and see a ton of different opportunities,” said LaTurner. “The depth and breadth of jobs available here today is really impressive. There is nothing better than connecting someone to a career.”

