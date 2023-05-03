CBP finds live baby parrots being smuggled over border in pillowcase

CBP officers said a total of 10 baby parrots were found being smuggled in a vehicle over the...
CBP officers said a total of 10 baby parrots were found being smuggled in a vehicle over the U.S.-Mexico border.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIDALGO, Texas (Gray News) – Customs and Border Protection officers said they intercepted a man who was attempting to smuggle 10 baby parrots in a pillowcase.

The CBP officers along with agricultural specialists at the Hildalgo International Bridge said the baby parrots were alive on April 29.

According to officials, a vehicle crossing over the border was inspected when CBP officers referred it for a second inspection.

During the second inspection, officers said they found five parrot chicks in a pillowcase and five more in the front seat area.

Officers ended up finding 10 live yellow-headed baby parrots.

Officials said a penalty was assessed to the driver of the vehicle.

The parrots were taken in by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Richard King
Topeka man behind bars after child found beaten over the weekend
Authorities are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in a Cancun resort.
KU sorority student found deceased in bed identified
Amanda Reid
Traffic violation leads officers to discover drugs on Topeka driver
A five-vehicle collision Tuesday morning slowed traffic on southbound US-75 highway near N.W....
5-vehicle crash slows traffic on North Topeka highway

Latest News

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from Denver International Airport, June 10, 2020,...
United plans to hire 15,000, adding to surge in airline jobs
Psychologist Leslie Lebowitz, right, testifies on direct examination by E. Jean Carroll's...
‘Access Hollywood’ video played at New York Trump trial
A memorial of balloons and teddy bears is placed at the home of Brittany Brewer in Henryetta,...
Oklahoma sex offender killed 6, then self, relative says
Melanie Berry, right, comforts her daughter Claire Berry, center, as her son Ryan Berry, left,...
Relatives of Americans held abroad seek action from Biden
Six University of Kansas students received Kansas Biological Survey research awards to conduct...
Six KU students receive Kansas Biological Survey research awards