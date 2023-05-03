Capper Foundation ‘Evening for a Child’ preview

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For 22 years, Capper Foundation has hosted a unique fundraiser called ‘An Evening for a Child’.

The event raises money to support pediatric services at the Capper Foundation. Capper Vice President of Development & Marketing Edie Smith joined Eye on Northeast Kansas to preview the Kentucky Derby themed event. Tickets are still available for the ‘Derby After-Hours’ event Saturday May 6 at the Maner Conference Center, 1717 SW Topeka Blvd. The event starts at 8:30pm. For tickets, visit www.capper.org.

