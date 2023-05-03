Ascension Via Christi hospitals earn ‘A’ for safety from Leapfrog Hospital Safety

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita...
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita have received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.(Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita have received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

Ascension Via Christi announced the accomplishment, a national distinction that recognizes hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error.

Ascension Via Christi said the two hospitals are among 10 in Kansas that received an “A” safety grade for Spring 2023.

Hospital President of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan Bob Copple is proud of his team and Leapfrog’s recognition of its commitment to patient safety.

Copple shared a comment about the team’s efforts.

“We are pleased to once again receive this recognition of the efforts of our associates and medical staff to further improve patient safety,” said Copple.

Ascension Via Christi said the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns a grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

Hospital President of Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita Joy Scott shared a comment about the accomplishment.

“Maintaining a safe environment in which to give and receive care is at the heart of our Mission,” said Scott. “It is literally the reason we are here.”

Ascension Via Christi said the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated annually in the fall and spring.

Chief Executive and Ministry Market Leader for Ascension Via Christi Kevin Strecker shared a comment about the accomplishment.

“It takes everyone to protect patients from harm, so I am pleased to see the efforts of the entire teams at both hospitals being recognized for their commitment to patient safety,” said Strecker.

For more information about Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and St. Francis’ grade and access to patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, click HERE.

