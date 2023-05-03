Arrest made after Kohl’s theft investigation, another following separate attempt

Shamar Pennington, Alexis Smith
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After officials made an arrest in one theft investigation at the Topeka Kohl’s, another was made in a separate theft attempt.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10:50 p.m. on Monday, May 1, officials had been at Kohl’s at 6130 SW 17th St. in connection to a previous theft investigation. They were able to identify Shamar D. Pennington, 42, of Topeka, as the suspect after he allegedly stole items from the store.

Earlier that evening, officials said they had found Pennington, who allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time, and he was arrested. He has seven prior felony convictions in the Sunflower State.

Pennington was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of opiates, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

About 10 minutes after the initial response to Kohl’s, TPD said it was notified of a possible theft by a known woman, Alexis N. Smith, 24, of Topeka.

TPD said it was able to find Smith in a vehicle nearby and also allegedly found drugs in her possession. She was then arrested and booked into jail on possession of opiates, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, transport an open container of liquor, interference with law enforcement and an out-of-county warrant.

Pennington remains behind bars with no bond list and no appearance date set. Smith remains behind bars on a $1,000 bond for her Shawnee Co. counts and a bond of $508 for her out-of-county warrant. She has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on July 13.

