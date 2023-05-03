AAA warns travelers to prepare for pre-pandemic travel traffic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AAA has warned those planning summer vacations to prepare for traffic at travel hubs to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

Less than a month away from Memorial Day and the unofficial kickoff to a busy summer travel season, AAA says it predicts a significant increase in international travel bookings in 2023. The TSA has how warned travelers that summer airline passenger levels are expected to be “comfortably above” pre-pandemic numbers.

Despite plane tickets running 20%-30% higher than in 2022, AAA said Delta has reported a record number of advance bookings for summer travel.

AAA’s official holiday forecast numbers for Memorial Day are not expected to be prepared for weeks still, however, the auto club has warned travelers to prepare for busy roads, rails and skies this season.

“No surprise, for travelers who want the best choice of options for their vacation, now is the best time to book a summer trip,” says Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA Kansas. “Waiting too long could mean sold-out cruises or tours and limited availability for hotel rooms.”

AAA travel data from 2022 found that those who booked closer to their departure date paid less. It also said there is a good chance travelers could find last-minute deals this summer as well if they do not mind off-peak days and hours.

AAA recommended the following tips for travelers to mul while planning to fly this summer:

When booking, aim for the first morning flight. It is more likely to depart on time as mornings have less traffic and fewer weather delays. Early flights also give flexibility if there is a delay or cancellation. Reserve airport parking ahead of time to save time on the day of departure. With the TSA projecting pre-pandemic numbers, it is key to arrive at least 2 hours before domestic flight departure times and 3 hours for international flights. Sign up for TSA PreCheck or Clear to speed the security process up. Avoid checking a bag. Carry-on luggage allows more flexibility in the case of delays or cancellations. Ensure cell phones are fully charged. Download airline apps to receive notifications and use FlightAware to track aircraft the day of departure. Know passenger rights. Read each airline’s “condition of carriage” online to understand how to protect yourself in case of delays, cancellations and misconnections. Have confirmation numbers or record locators handy in case of delays or cancellations. AAA offers complimentary emergency travel assistance for travelers who worked with an advisor.

If a flight is canceled due to what can be controlled by the airline - such as mechanical issues - AAA noted that the airline is responsible for rebooking passengers and providing some amenities like food or lodging.

