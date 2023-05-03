2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby

Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.(jackiembarr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Two horses died at Churchill Downs on Tuesday as the track kicked off one of its biggest race weeks of the year.

WAVE reports Take Charge Briana, a 3-year-old filly trained by D. Wayne Lukas and owned by Willis Horton Racing, fell during the fifth race.

Unfortunately, the filly suffered a significant injury and had to be euthanized on the track, officials said.

Jockey Luis Saez also went down with the horse but was reported to be OK and returned to ride the next race.

In the eighth race, a 5-year-old gelding named Chasing Artie, trained by Saffie A. Joseph Jr. and owned by Ramsey Stables, collapsed and died following the race.

Marty McGee with the Daily Racing Form confirmed the 5-year-old’s death online via the horse’s owner Ken Ramsey.

Tuesday’s deaths come just days before the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. The $3 million premier race highlights some of the top 3-year-old horses in the country and is considered the greatest two minutes in sports.

Last week, derby contender Wild On Ice had to be euthanized following a morning workout over the track.

Churchill Downs did not immediately respond for comment.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Suspect leads officials on early-morning chase through 6 Kansas counties
Authorities are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in a Cancun resort.
KU sorority student found deceased in bed identified
Richard King
Topeka man behind bars after child found beaten over the weekend
Jose Escalante
K9 helps find man accused of kidnapping attempting to hide in Capital City
Emergency crews rescued a woman from a creek bed early Monday near S.W. 6th and MacVicar.
Woman rescued from creek bed in west Topeka

Latest News

Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
This photo shows Casey Grayson.
Sheriff: Escaped Mississippi inmate found dead in New Orleans
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Reports: Texas man wanted in killings of 5 in custody after dayslong manhunt
A woman was charged for allegedly throwing a drink at Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Officials: Woman arrested for allegedly throwing drink at Matt Gaetz