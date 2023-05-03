15 year prison sentence handed to man found guilty of child sex crimes

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Lyon County has been handed a 15-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of fondling a teenager.

KVOE reports that Harvey Grandstaff, 66, convicted of aggravated indecent liberties with a teenager, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was sentenced in Lyon Co. District Court on Tuesday, May 2.

Officials indicated that Grandstaff had been accused of fondling a 15-year-old in December 2021. However, a jury had previously acquitted him of lewd and lascivious charges with the same child in 2010 and 2012.

Court records noted that Grandstaff had been convicted in 1991 of aggravated incest following a 1989 incident. This was followed by a 1997 conviction for aggravated assault on law enforcement, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal threat.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard King
Topeka man behind bars after child found beaten over the weekend
Authorities are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in a Cancun resort.
KU sorority student found deceased in bed identified
A five-vehicle collision Tuesday morning slowed traffic on southbound US-75 highway near N.W....
5-vehicle crash slows traffic on North Topeka highway
Amanda Reid
Traffic violation leads officers to discover drugs on Topeka driver
13 NEWS visited the area after 3 p.m., shortly before most of the units left the scene....
SNCO authorities block Southwest Topeka road during day-long situation

Latest News

Shamar Pennington, Alexis Smith
Arrest made after Kohl’s theft investigation, another following separate attempt
Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit made an arrest after executing a search...
Search warrant leads to drug arrest
Seaman High School's Show Choir performs with Foreigner at Storemont Vail Events Center.
Seaman Show Choir performs with Foreigner
High School Soccer
Seaman, Washburn Rural girls soccer pick up wins