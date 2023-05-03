15 year prison sentence handed to man found guilty of child sex crimes

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Lyon County has been handed a 15-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of fondling a teenager.

KVOE reports that Harvey Grandstaff, 66, convicted of aggravated indecent liberties with a teenager, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was sentenced in Lyon Co. District Court on Tuesday, May 2.

Officials indicated that Grandstaff had been accused of fondling a 15-year-old in December 2021. However, a jury had previously acquitted him of lewd and lascivious charges with the same child in 2010 and 2012.

Court records noted that Grandstaff had been convicted in 1991 of aggravated incest following a 1989 incident. This was followed by a 1997 conviction for aggravated assault on law enforcement, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal threat.

