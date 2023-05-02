Washburn softball earns All-MIAA Honors

Washburn softball beats UNK 7-0
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 2, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the MIAA Tournament approaches, the conference released their All-MIAA teams.

Washburn had a couple of selections:

First-Team:

Pitcher Jaycee Ginter (Shawnee Heights alum)

Second-Team:

Third Base, Marrit Mead (Shawnee Heights alum)

Gold Glove Team:

Ginter and Mead

Honorable Mention:

Second Base, Hadley Kerschen

Mead started in all 50 games this season, leading the team in hitting at .396, she had two homeruns and 29 RBI (third on the team) and was a perfect 26-26 in stolen bases.

Ginter led the pitching staff with a 1.96 ERA while starting 27 games and appearing in 41. She finished with a 23-8 record, 19 complete games, two saves and 236 strikeouts.

Kerschen was second on the team in hitting at .352, she started in all 50 games. Kerschen hit two homeruns, 22 RBI.

