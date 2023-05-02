Washburn football player receives NFL mini-camp invite

Washburn WR Peter Afful received an invitation to Kansas City Chiefs' rookie minicamp.
Washburn WR Peter Afful received an invitation to Kansas City Chiefs' rookie minicamp.
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn football player has been invited to a local NFL rookie mini-camp.

Washburn wide receiver Peter Afful has received a rookie mini-camp invite from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Afful recorded 34 receptions for 660 yards and caught eight touchdowns in 2022. Afful also rushed three times for 85 yards.

