Washburn football player receives NFL mini-camp invite

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn football player has been invited to a local NFL rookie mini-camp.

Washburn wide receiver Peter Afful has received a rookie mini-camp invite from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Congrats to @IchabodFTBL standout wide receiver Peter Afful who has earned a Kansas City Chiefs' rookie mini camp invitation this weekend #GoBods pic.twitter.com/TsYPiiburg — Washburn Athletics (@wusports) May 1, 2023

Afful recorded 34 receptions for 660 yards and caught eight touchdowns in 2022. Afful also rushed three times for 85 yards.

