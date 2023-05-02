Two arrested following search warrant in Parsons
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in custody for multiple charges following a search warrant execution.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Parsons Police Department, and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office arrested two subjects following an investigation and the conduction of a search warrant in Parsons.
On May 2, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop and executed a search warrant at 1720 Dirr Ave.
Authorities discovered cocaine, methamphetamine, drug use paraphernalia, drug sale paraphernalia, and pills believed to contain fentanyl.
Following the search, Vincent S. Janssen Sr., 56, and Melissa L. Oja, 50, both of Parsons, were arrested for the following:
Vincent S. Janssen Sr.
- Two counts of possession of opiates with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of sale drug paraphernalia
- Possession of use paraphernalia
- Criminal possession of a firearm
Melissa L. Oja
- Two counts of possession of opiates with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of sale drug paraphernalia
- Possession of use paraphernalia
- Criminal possession of a firearm
Both subjects were booked into the Labette County Jail with formal charges pending. The investigation is ongoing.
