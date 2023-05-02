Two arrested following search warrant in Parsons

Vincent S. Janssen Sr., 56, and Melissa L. Oja, 50, were arrested Tuesday for multiple charges...
Vincent S. Janssen Sr., 56, and Melissa L. Oja, 50, were arrested Tuesday for multiple charges including drug possession and possession of a firearm.(Labette County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in custody for multiple charges following a search warrant execution.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Parsons Police Department, and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office arrested two subjects following an investigation and the conduction of a search warrant in Parsons.

On May 2, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop and executed a search warrant at 1720 Dirr Ave.

Authorities discovered cocaine, methamphetamine, drug use paraphernalia, drug sale paraphernalia, and pills believed to contain fentanyl.

Following the search, Vincent S. Janssen Sr., 56, and Melissa L. Oja, 50, both of Parsons, were arrested for the following:

Vincent S. Janssen Sr.

  • Two counts of possession of opiates with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of sale drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of use paraphernalia
  • Criminal possession of a firearm

Melissa L. Oja

  • Two counts of possession of opiates with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of sale drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of use paraphernalia
  • Criminal possession of a firearm

Both subjects were booked into the Labette County Jail with formal charges pending. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Suspect leads officials on early-morning chase through 6 Kansas counties
Authorities are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in a Cancun resort.
KU sorority student found deceased in bed identified
Jose Escalante
K9 helps find man accused of kidnapping attempting to hide in Capital City
Richard King
Topeka man behind bars after child found beaten over the weekend
Emergency crews rescued a woman from a creek bed early Monday near S.W. 6th and MacVicar.
Woman rescued from creek bed in west Topeka

Latest News

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms
More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony for the new $42 million...
New $42 million Immaculata church in St. Marys to be consecrated on Wednesday
The Kansas Fights Addiction (KFA) Grant Review Board has agreed to an additional $2 million...
Kansas AG announces $2 million to support substance abuse services
Ryan Massey
Suspect in April shooting found during Topeka traffic stop