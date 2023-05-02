Two arrested following search warrant in Parsons

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in custody for multiple charges following a search warrant execution.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Parsons Police Department, and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office arrested two subjects following an investigation and the conduction of a search warrant in Parsons.

On May 2, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop and executed a search warrant at 1720 Dirr Ave.

Authorities discovered cocaine, methamphetamine, drug use paraphernalia, drug sale paraphernalia, and pills believed to contain fentanyl.

Following the search, Vincent S. Janssen Sr., 56, and Melissa L. Oja, 50, both of Parsons, were arrested for the following:

Vincent S. Janssen Sr.

Two counts of possession of opiates with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property

Possession of cocaine

Possession of sale drug paraphernalia

Possession of use paraphernalia

Criminal possession of a firearm

Melissa L. Oja

Two counts of possession of opiates with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property

Possession of cocaine

Possession of sale drug paraphernalia

Possession of use paraphernalia

Criminal possession of a firearm

Both subjects were booked into the Labette County Jail with formal charges pending. The investigation is ongoing.

