Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, U.S. currency, multiple firearms, and ammunition.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Topeka man and woman following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, U.S. currency, multiple firearms, and ammunition.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced an attempted traffic stop led to a subsequent search in the 2200 block of SW Burnett Rd. A Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Equinox in the 1900 block of SW Gage Blvd. for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed. One minute later, the vehicle was located in a residence, unoccupied, in the 2200 block of SW Burnett Rd.

A K-9 Unit assisted and alerted the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and illegal narcotics and firearm ammunition were located. The vehicle was towed from the scene as evidence.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated a short time after deputies cleared the scene, they returned to find multiple individuals. Deputies executed a search warrant on the residence and recovered a large amount of illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, U.S. currency, multiple firearms, and ammunition.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals - Armany J. Suarez, 22, of Topeka, and Mariana L. Parga, 21, of Topeka.

Suarez was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following:

  • Felony interference with law enforcement

Parga was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following:

  • Misdemeanor warrant

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted the incident is still under investigation and additional individuals may be involved.

