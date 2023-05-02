Tuesday forecast: Near seasonal, breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dry conditions will continue with plenty of sun through Wednesday before the first of several rounds of showers/storms develop late Wednesday night. Temperatures will continue to warm today and tomorrow with mild weather sticking around for a while especially after Tuesday night’s low in the 30s.

Taking Action:

With wind gusts 20-30 mph today and low relative humidity in the afternoon hours, outdoor burning is not recommended with a high fire danger. Burning should be done Wednesday before rain moves back in to end the week.

Dewpoints will be key tonight as to if there’s going to be dew or frost with clear skies and light to calm wind. It won’t be widespread, likely patchy but still more of a concern compared to these past two mornings. If you’re worried at all about any sensitive vegetation in your garden, cover it or bring it inside to be on the safe side.

With all the storm chances in the 8 day, a lot of it will be at night into the early morning hours. This means most of the daytime time hours are looking dry so any outdoor plans you have, keep those plans but stay updated everyday for the latest details in case there are changes to the forecast.



Once we get past tonight’s risk for patchy frost mainly in low lying areas, this looks to be it for any possible frost for the season with a warming trend the rest of the week and long range models keeping all the ‘colder’ air north.

Normal High: 72/Normal Low: 50 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds NW 10-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: The pick day of the week!! Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Storms will develop closer to midnight Wednesday night so any evening plans you have should remain dry and lows remaining in the 50s as humidity continues to increase overnight.

Thursday through early next week will remain mild in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s and even 60s in some areas. As of now, the highest chance for heavier rain will be Thursday night and when it’s all said and done by next Tuesday, many spots will be receiving 0.50″-2″ of rain. As for severe weather, the risk is low but not impossible south of I-70 toward central KS on Thursday night and we’ll also be monitoring this weekend (late Saturday afternoon/evening).

