Traffic violation leads officers to discover drugs on Topeka driver

Amanda Reid
Amanda Reid(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic violations over the weekend led officers to discover one Topeka driver allegedly had drugs in her possession.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 12 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, officials in the area of SW 8th and SW Summit Ave. watched a vehicle commit a traffic violation and pulled the driver over.

During the stop, officials said they found the driver, identified as Amanda N. Reid, 39, of Topeka, had drugs in her possession. She was then arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Possession of opiates
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Transport an open container of liquor
  • Turn signal must be used at least 100 feet before move
  • Defective tag lamps

Reid is no longer in custody.

