Topeka man behind bars after child found beaten over the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After officials discovered a child in Topeka had been beaten over the weekend, one man was arrested for child abuse.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, officials were called to the 1700 block of SE Wisconsin Ave. with requests for a check welfare.

When officials arrived, they said they found a child at the home had been beaten by an adult. As a result of the investigation that followed, Richard D. King, 39, of Topeka, was arrested.

Officials did not release the nature of the child’s relationship to King.

King was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on abuse of a child where he remains behind bars as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday without bond. No appearance date has been set.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.