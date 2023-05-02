Topeka man behind bars after child found beaten over the weekend

Richard King
Richard King(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After officials discovered a child in Topeka had been beaten over the weekend, one man was arrested for child abuse.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, officials were called to the 1700 block of SE Wisconsin Ave. with requests for a check welfare.

When officials arrived, they said they found a child at the home had been beaten by an adult. As a result of the investigation that followed, Richard D. King, 39, of Topeka, was arrested.

Officials did not release the nature of the child’s relationship to King.

King was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on abuse of a child where he remains behind bars as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday without bond. No appearance date has been set.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Suspect leads officials on early-morning chase through 6 Kansas counties
Authorities are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in a Cancun resort.
KU sorority student found deceased in bed identified
Emergency crews rescued a woman from a creek bed early Monday near S.W. 6th and MacVicar.
Woman rescued from creek bed in west Topeka
Benjamin Conley, Margaret Ducsay
Michigan kidnapping suspect, driver arrested after Kansas officials find drugs
FILE
Investigation finds gunshop claiming to be in Wichita may be fake

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Braggin' Wall 05-02-23
13 NEWS This Morning Braggin' Wall 05-02-23
FILE - RCPD warns residents of a scam taking advantage of the county's unique law enforcement...
RCPD: Scammers attempt to take advantage of unique structure
Taylor Reed
Search for stolen SW Topeka vehicle leads police to find man with drugs
FILE
Residents urged to report suspicious activity following ATV chase near Overbrook