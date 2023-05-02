Topeka man arrested after police find homemade explosive, drugs and firearm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested today after police located a homemade explosive device, illegal narcotics and a firearm.

Topeka Police Department announced officers observed traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop near SW Clontarf Ave. and SW Tara Ave. The driver then fled.

Topeka Police Department indicated a short time later, officers located the driver - Justin K. Boston, 36, of Topeka. It was determined that he had narcotics, a firearm, and an improvised explosive device (IED).

Topeka Police Department said TPD’s Bomb Squad was called to the scene. The device was rendered safe and then transported to an evidence storage location. Investigative assistance was provided by the local Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Office.

Boston was then arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following:

Criminal Use Of Explosives

DIST OPIATE/OPIUM/NARC/CERTAIN STIM;3.5GM< 100GMS

Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant

Criminal use of weapons;

Possession of firearm by person addicted/use contr sub

Flee or attempt to elude; five or more moving violations

Interference with LEO; unknown circumstance; felony Possession of marijuana Taxation;

Drugs; No drug tax stamp for marijuana or cont substance

Turn Signal Must Be Used At Least 100′ Prior To Move

Fail To Stop At Stop Sign

Driving Without Lights When Needed

Topeka Police Department noted anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128

