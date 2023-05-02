Team of K-State students win awards at architectural design competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A team of Kansas State University students receives two awards from an annual international design competition.

Kansas State University said the team is part of the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science. The team received awards from a design competition hosted by the Architectural Engineering Institute, or AEI, held April 13 in Denver, Colo.

Kansas State University said the AEI International Student Design Competition is an annual event that welcomes architectural engineering students from around the world to showcase their skills and creativity in designing innovative, forward-thinking, and sustainable buildings. For the competition, the Kansas State University team designed the electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and structural systems and developed the construction estimate and schedule for the Kaleidium Children’s Museum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

K-State students Marissa Ober, Alden, and Cameron Hicks, Lee’s Summit, Mo., were the architectural engineering team. They took home first place in the structural design category for their innovative and sustainable design of the children’s museum. The team’s design impressed the judges with its unique and creative approach to the structural design of the museum, showcasing their knowledge of advanced structural systems design.

Additionally, the entire team won the Green Education Challenge Award. This award recognizes the team’s efforts in incorporating learning opportunities within the design and construction of the museum and engaging children in STEM education. The design incorporated cutting-edge techniques and sustainable materials to create a safe, functional, visually appealing space for children to learn, play, and explore. The team’s design integrated educational elements into the building’s architecture, providing an interactive and engaging experience for young visitors to learn and develop their curiosity about the world around them.

Architectural Engineering and Construction Science Assistant Professor and Faculty Advisor to the K-State student chapter of AEI, Derek Clements, shared a comment about the team’s accomplishments.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding achievements in the AEI International Student Design Competition,” said Clements. “Their exceptional talent, dedication and innovative approach to sustainable design has been rightfully recognized, and we congratulate them on this well-deserved win.”

In addition to Clements, Professor Kimberly Kramer, Associate Professor Katie Loughmiller, and Assistant Professor Andrew Sneed, all from the architectural engineering and construction science management department, serve as faculty advisors to the team.

In addition to Hicks and Ober, students competing include:

David Espino Mendez, senior in architectural engineering, Garden City; Hasan Albasri, senior in architectural engineering, Manhattan; Carley Phelps, senior in architectural engineering, Wichita.

From out of state: Eric Hauer, senior in architectural engineering, Fairbanks, Alaska, Marygrace Starner, senior in architectural engineering, Lee’s Summit, Mo.; Riley Linn, graduate student in architectural engineering, Peculiar, Mo.; and Ridgely Hatton, senior in construction science and management, Hutto, Texas.

Kansas State University said the team’s success in this competition is a testament to the quality of education and training provided through K-State’s architectural engineering and construction science programs and their dedication to excellence.

