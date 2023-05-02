Tail light theft costs Manhattan company $1K

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft of a tail light on a company truck has cost one Manhattan business about $1,000.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, May 1, officials were called to the 600 block of S. 10th St. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, employees of Howie’s Recycling Inc. reported a tail light had been stolen from a company truck.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the business about $1,000.

If anyone has information about the case, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

