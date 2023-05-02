Tail light theft costs Manhattan company $1K

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The theft of a tail light on a company truck has cost one Manhattan business about $1,000.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, May 1, officials were called to the 600 block of S. 10th St. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, employees of Howie’s Recycling Inc. reported a tail light had been stolen from a company truck.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the business about $1,000.

If anyone has information about the case, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Suspect leads officials on early-morning chase through 6 Kansas counties
Authorities are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in a Cancun resort.
KU sorority student found deceased in bed identified
Jose Escalante
K9 helps find man accused of kidnapping attempting to hide in Capital City
Emergency crews rescued a woman from a creek bed early Monday near S.W. 6th and MacVicar.
Woman rescued from creek bed in west Topeka
Benjamin Conley, Margaret Ducsay
Michigan kidnapping suspect, driver arrested after Kansas officials find drugs

Latest News

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Late-night shooting leaves one in hospital, investigation continues
ATV chase
Residents urged to report suspicious activity following ATV chase near Overbrook
Richard King
Topeka man behind bars after child found beaten over the weekend
FILE
Capital City gardeners given chance to take home Jerold Binkley Tulip Time bulbs
Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills is asking for volunteers to organize a successful 5K.
Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills asks for volunteers to prepare successful 5K